L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.
L’Occitane International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LCCTF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L’Occitane International (LCCTF)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.