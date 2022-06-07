Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,311,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.07% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $55,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOMA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

LOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

LOMA opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $708.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.78 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

