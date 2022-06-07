London Co. of Virginia Cuts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,788 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.61% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $168,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after buying an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,730,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after buying an additional 119,492 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $351.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,864. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.73 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.