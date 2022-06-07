London Co. of Virginia Has $102.64 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $102,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.25.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $635.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $666.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.