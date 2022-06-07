London Co. of Virginia Has $135.84 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,681 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.68% of AptarGroup worth $135,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,280,000 after acquiring an additional 178,658 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 719.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,620,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,649. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $97.19 and a one year high of $146.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

