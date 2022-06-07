London Co. of Virginia Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 58,634 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.11% of Intel worth $239,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

INTC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $43.42. 426,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,044,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

