London Co. of Virginia Lowers Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 2.41% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $73,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 41.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,427,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total value of $127,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTM traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,261.21. 13,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,091. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,274.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,131.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1,068.63.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

