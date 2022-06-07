London Co. of Virginia Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $199,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12,104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 290,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of PM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average is $99.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

