London Co. of Virginia Purchases 381,823 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,823 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up about 2.2% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.49% of Crown Castle International worth $438,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.15. 12,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

