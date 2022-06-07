London Co. of Virginia Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.66% of Paychex worth $326,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,367. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.37. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.38 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

