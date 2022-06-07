London Co. of Virginia Sells 31,894 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,894 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $53,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.91. 21,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,882. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

