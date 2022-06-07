London Co. of Virginia Sells 6,051 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,688,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 2.0% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.35% of Target worth $390,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Target by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 626,952 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,427,000 after acquiring an additional 290,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $157.64. 404,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

