Lone Pine Capital LLC Acquires 3,003,928 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 215.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003,928 shares during the quarter. Confluent accounts for 1.4% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $335,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $4,068,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $5,718,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $1,507,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $8,347,919.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and have sold 273,269 shares worth $9,408,389. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,285. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.49. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

