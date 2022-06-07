Lone Pine Capital LLC Boosts Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,957,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,277 shares during the quarter. KE makes up about 2.6% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 2.60% of KE worth $622,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEKE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. 132,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,556,451. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21 and a beta of -1.54. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BEKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

