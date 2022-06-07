Lone Pine Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for 4.8% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 3.13% of Match Group worth $1,173,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $84.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,685. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.87 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.90.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.