Lone Pine Capital LLC Takes $1.73 Billion Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,822,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Mastercard makes up about 7.1% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Mastercard as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $361.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,094. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.10. The company has a market capitalization of $351.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

