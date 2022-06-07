Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEG. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 784.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,522.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 223,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 209,595 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,900. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

