Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

CVS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,015. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.