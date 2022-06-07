Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 9,141 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 236.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of International Paper by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $64.99.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

