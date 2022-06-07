Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,849 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,981,000 after acquiring an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.96. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

