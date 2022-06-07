Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,261,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,332 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.10. 73,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.21. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

