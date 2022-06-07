Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,974 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 587,787.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after buying an additional 1,551,758 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,560,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.53. 22,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,204. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

