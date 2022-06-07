Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,788 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $47,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,538,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,320,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 52,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.71. 111,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,891,998. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $271.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

