Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Raised by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4,691.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 172,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,897 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.84.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.70. The company had a trading volume of 80,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,057. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.22 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.41 and a 200-day moving average of $224.10. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

