Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $377.00 at B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $440.00 to $377.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $339.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $424.26.

Shares of LULU opened at $301.62 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

