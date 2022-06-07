Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.39. Lumen Technologies posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of LUMN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.85. 7,600,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,349,446. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

