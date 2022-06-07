Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) will post $10.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Luminar Technologies posted sales of $6.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $41.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $43.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $110.46 million, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $133.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $220,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,700 and sold 391,062 shares valued at $5,393,549. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,439,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,180,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after purchasing an additional 997,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 215,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,092. The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 16.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

