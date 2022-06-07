Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyell Immunopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $4.90 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.30.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 3,006.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 1,241.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 160,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 148,938 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 925.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 182,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth $188,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

