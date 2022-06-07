Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 32,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Macerich has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.09.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,503,000 after purchasing an additional 398,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Macerich by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 1,536.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after acquiring an additional 76,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

