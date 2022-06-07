Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,517 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $144,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth $1,667,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $6,583,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Alteryx by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 114,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $51,750,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.
Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.
