Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,757 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 4.60% of Premier worth $230,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Premier by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,876,000 after buying an additional 134,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,324,000 after buying an additional 241,057 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $93,408,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,817,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,471,000 after buying an additional 88,534 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

