Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $150.44 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,223,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570,571 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.99% of Teck Resources worth $150,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

