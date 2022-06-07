Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $175.10 Million Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,163 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.77% of West Fraser Timber worth $175,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 131,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $12,497,000. GRS Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 229,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 100,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $940,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

NYSE WFG opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.32.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFG. TD Securities reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

West Fraser Timber Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.