Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,445,060 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $202,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at $106,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.47%.

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

