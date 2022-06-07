Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,345 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $164,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 90,373 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 409,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,413,000 after buying an additional 63,975 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of MRK opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.