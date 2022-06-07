Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $52.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

