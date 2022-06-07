Mairs & Power Inc. Acquires New Stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.34% of Alerus Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 76.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

