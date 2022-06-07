Mairs & Power Inc. Boosts Holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IntriCon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 198,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in IntriCon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 498,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IntriCon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IntriCon in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. IntriCon Co. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $225.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About IntriCon (Get Rating)

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.