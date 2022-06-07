Mairs & Power Inc. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of AT&T by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,804,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of T opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

