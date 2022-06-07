Mairs & Power Inc. Has $751,000 Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.23% of NVE worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVE by 62.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NVE by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NVE in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NVE by 209.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NVE by 55.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. The company has a market cap of $237.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.14. NVE Co. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $80.03.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. NVE’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVEC. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

