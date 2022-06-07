Mairs & Power Inc. Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.20% of Black Hills worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

BKH stock opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

