Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases 491 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $190.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

