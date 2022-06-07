Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 7,742 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $416.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

