Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE CMA opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Comerica Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.