Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Carver Bancorp worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

CARV stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

