Maltese Capital Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.23.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

