Maltese Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TowneBank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 325,036 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.22 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 27.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

