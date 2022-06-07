Maltese Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hope Bancorp worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 596,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 283,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.