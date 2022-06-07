Maltese Capital Management LLC Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Maltese Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $3,118,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $3,086,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $869.47.

Shares of BLK opened at $675.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $770.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $582.58 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

