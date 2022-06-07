Marietta Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after buying an additional 381,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after buying an additional 395,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $334.95 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.54. The firm has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.50.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,877 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

